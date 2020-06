West Brom fans are going wild for Newcastle United's goal against Aston Villa Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

West Bromwich Albion news: Former Baggies striker Dwight Gayle has bagged for the Magpies against Dean Smith's side and The Hawthorns faithful are absolutely loving it. West Bromwich Albion news: Former Baggies striker Dwight Gayle has bagged for the Magpies against Dean Smith's side and The Hawthorns faithful are absolutely loving it. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this UK YOUTUBE RETWEETS 'It never got going' West Brom fans underwhelmed by return after goalless draw with Blues https://t.co/tf3VHxqWka 4 days ago W I L L 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇭🇷 RT @LHatfield_Star: A little bit of a different fan video for you today from Albion's 0-0 draw with Blues. Here's a selection of fans givi… 4 days ago Luke Hatfield A little bit of a different fan video for you today from Albion's 0-0 draw with Blues. Here's a selection of fans… https://t.co/UBD1ONMnno 4 days ago Clive Garner @LiamWall90 Glad u r going up as looking forward to watching Vardy rustle u West Brom fans again Next Season 😛 4 days ago shaggy🤴🏾 RT @_MrPatryk: I don’t know why United fans dey feel like thier team is going to do something extra O moro. Ah na team aaa west brom dey la… 6 days ago shaggy🤴🏾 I don’t know why United fans dey feel like thier team is going to do something extra O moro. Ah na team aaa west br… https://t.co/BWPcxpY97Y 6 days ago Football Insider 🤔"I'm not going to say he couldn't play in the Premier League" ❌"If I'm West Brom I'm probably looking at someone… https://t.co/BwbkNUUrfM 1 week ago