Sky Sports suffer embarrassing Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial mix up Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Sky Sports blundered by putting Marcus Rashford's face above Anthony Martial's photo on the team line-up ahead of Manchester United's clash with Sheffield United Sky Sports blundered by putting Marcus Rashford's face above Anthony Martial's photo on the team line-up ahead of Manchester United's clash with Sheffield United 👓 View full article