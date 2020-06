Iginla headlines 2020 Hall class as 4th Black player elected Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2020 after being elected in his first year of eligibility Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2020 after being elected in his first year of eligibility πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Iginla headlines 2020 Hall class as 4th Black player elected Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 after being elected Wednesday in his first year of eligibility. Iginla will be the fourth Black...

Seattle Times 8 minutes ago





Tweets about this