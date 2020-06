Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kim St-Pierre among 6 voted into Hockey Hall of Fame Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jarome Iginla will headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2020. The Calgary Flames icon and former captain was in his first year of eligibility following a standout career that spanned from 1996 through 2017. 👓 View full article

