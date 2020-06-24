Global  

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called Mike Dean ‘Father Christmas’ during Everton clash due to lockdown beard

talkSPORT Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp was so impressed with Mike Dean’s beard during the Merseyside derby on Sunday, he decided to call the referee ‘Father Christmas’. That’s according to Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, who made the revelation live on air during Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace. Dean was the man in the middle for the clash at […]
News video: Being 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says Klopp

Being 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says Klopp 03:04

 Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says he is amazed that they are 20 points ahead of a strong Manchester City squad but that he is not focused on whether Pep Guardiola's side can catch up in the Premier League title race.

