Both teams to score at Brentford vs West Brom 8/11 for Friday’s Championship showdown

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Both teams to score Odds: 8/11 @ Bet 365 In a battle between two of the Championship’s top-scorers this season, Brentford will welcome title challengers West Brom to an empty Griffin Park on Friday night. Starting with the hosts, marking their return from the enforced break with an eye-catching 2-0 win against West […]

