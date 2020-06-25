|
Keith Lee retains North American Title, will face Adam Cole for NXT Championship | WWE ON FOX
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
NXT's Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, and Finn Balor all went head-to-head for not only the North American Championship but also for the opportunity to go against NXT champion Adam Cole. Gargano and Balor fought hard but Lee came out on top. The champ delivered a "Big Bang Catastrophe" to Finn in the middle of the ring to get the pin.
