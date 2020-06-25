Arsenal in talks to sign 30-year-old from FC Barcelona – report Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Arsenal are in talks to sign goalkeeper Neto from FC Barcelona this summer, according to reports in Spain. Spanish outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the north London side are looking to bring the 30-year-old to The Emirates this summer to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad. The same story claims that Arsenal are […]



