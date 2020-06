Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba vs Sheffield United Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Manchester United dispatched of Sheffield United on Wednesday night with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba starting alongside each other for the first time in the midfield Manchester United dispatched of Sheffield United on Wednesday night with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba starting alongside each other for the first time in the midfield 👓 View full article