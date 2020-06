Related videos from verified sources Are Chelsea Building A Premier League Winning Team Next Season! #SundayVibes



How will Frank Lampard fit these new players into his lineup? What will it mean for Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic amongst others? We also discuss whether Chelsea should make a move.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 31:08 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Chelsea team confirmed vs Man City: Pulisic returns with Loftus-Cheek out The Blues are in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge tonight

Football.london 3 days ago





Tweets about this