In a setback to Pakistan, the country received another extension on the "Grey List" during the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary session on Wednesday. Islamabad is yet to complete 13 out of 27 items of its FATF Action Plan. ​​According to informed sources, Pakistan's progress on its Action Plan would be evaluated in the next FATF plenary meeting to be held in October 2020.