Frank Lampard: 'Fantastic' Raheem Sterling got manager race comments wrong Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Sterling questioned how Lampard and Steven Gerrard got top jobs in management while their former England teammates Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole are yet to break through at the highest level 👓 View full article

Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 6 hours ago Lampard questions Sterling's manager comparisons 01:22 Frank Lampard says he does not agree with Raheem Sterling's 'casual' comments about his managerial career, but has praised his vocal support for equality.

