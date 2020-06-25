Former India cricketer Robin Singh's car seized for lockdown violation
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Chennai Police has seized former Test cricketer Robin Singh's car for defying Covid-induced lockdown curbs.
Speaking to IANS, a police official said that Singh was coming from the East Coast Road (ECR) on Saturday morning. On checking it was found he neither had the e-pass nor any valid reason-like emergency-to travel in his...
In a press conference on June 20, Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that close to 2,75,000 Indians were brought back to the country in flights and ships during the lockdown. Puri..
While speaking to ANI in Raipur on June 18, the former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Dr Raman Singh spoke on sacrifice of Indian Army jawans in Galwan Valley clash on June 15. He said, "The incident..