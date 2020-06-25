Global  

Former India cricketer Robin Singh's car seized for lockdown violation

Mid-Day Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Chennai Police has seized former Test cricketer Robin Singh's car for defying Covid-induced lockdown curbs.

Speaking to IANS, a police official said that Singh was coming from the East Coast Road (ECR) on Saturday morning. On checking it was found he neither had the e-pass nor any valid reason-like emergency-to travel in his...
