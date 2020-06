CTET July 2020 exam postponed until further notice Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Earlier, CTET was scheduled to be held on July 5, which has now been postponed to a later date. A fresh date for the CTET examination will be released later on the official website of CTET — ctet.nic.in. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this