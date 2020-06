Borussia Dortmund signs right back Thomas Meunier from PSG Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed right back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday. The Belgium defender signed a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season, joining international teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club. “Borussia Dortmund play exactly the type of football I want to play: exciting, authentic […] 👓 View full article