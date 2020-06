Related videos from verified sources This Day in History: Osama Bin Laden Is Killed by US Forces (Saturday, May 2)



This Day in History: Osama Bin Laden Is Killed by US Forces May 2, 2011 After an international manhunt lasting nearly a decade since the 9/11 attacks, the 54-year-old Al Qaeda leader was killed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14 Published on May 1, 2020

Tweets about this