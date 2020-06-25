Eric Mangini is confident we will see 'a new level of talent' from Stidham & Patriots Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about the New England Patriots, and how he expects they will perform sans Tom Brady in the 2020 season. Mangini is confident that with a healed Mohamed Sanu, and with the backing of good coaching from Bull Belichick, a new level of talent will emerge from the Patriots.


