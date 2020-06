Nick Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Friday prior to the second round of the PGA Tour event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rory McIlroy reveals he spoke with PGA tour player Nick Watney before he tested positive for coronavirus Rory McIlroy said it was only a matter of time when someone on the PGA Tour was going to test positive for coronavirus following Nick Watney’s diagnosis. The...

talkSPORT 4 days ago