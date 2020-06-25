Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Jenkins on virus risk: Football 'nonessential'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Jenkins on virus risk: Football 'nonessential'
Thursday, 25 June 2020 (
2 minutes ago
)
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins thinks that risk from the coronavirus has to be eliminated before football can take place.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Republican Party
Donald Trump
Carly Fiorina
Joe Biden
Germany
Israel
Coronavirus disease 2019
Vladimir Putin
European Union
Sahara
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Eiffel Tower Reopens
Hamilton
Disneyland
Tencent
WORTH WATCHING
Madonna urges Americans to 'wake up' and vote Trump out
Democrats Plan Virtual Convention
Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit
UN, Arab League call on Israel to drop annexation plans