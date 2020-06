CBS Sports MLB MLB roundtable: Which team is best positioned for a Cinderella run in 60-game season? https://t.co/3zUtzCTQS8 13 minutes ago

Matt Schoch RT @LO_RedWings: TOMORROW: In part 2 of 'Detroit Sports Roundtable of Misery' with @Matt_Schoch_ and @DerySpeaks: - Which Detroit team is i… 2 days ago