Related videos from verified sources How do the M-Braves factor into MLB's season?



The M-Braves didn't have a minor league season but the parent club Atlanta Braves will. Training camp starts next week and Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks about keeping M-Braves players in mind if a.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Falcons depth chart 2020: Projected Week 1 starters heading into training camp The Falcons have plenty of talent, but is it good enough to compete in the loaded NFC South?

CBS Sports 6 days ago



Jaguars depth chart 2020: Jacksonville's projected Week 1 starters, roster heading into training camp Get to know the players who will likely be starting in Week 1 for the Jaguars

CBS Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this