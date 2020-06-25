UFC star Jorge Masvidal names Darren Till as the most powerful puncher he has ever faced in 48-fight career Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jorge Masvidal insists Darren Till is the most powerful puncher he has ever faced in his illustrious career. However, he also saved a special mention for former Streikeforce contender Paul ‘Semtex’ Daley. Masvidal spent the majority of his career on the fringes as both a lightweight contender and then at welterweight. Although he was renowned […] 👓 View full article

