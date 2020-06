Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes shoots 60 in 1st round of Travelers Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes had a chance to shoot the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, but missed a 40-foot putt for birdie on his 18th hole on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this