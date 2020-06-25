Global  

Manchester United confirm release of nine players as Angel Gomes’ Old Trafford future remains uncertain

talkSPORT Thursday, 25 June 2020
Manchester United have confirmed they will release nine of their academy players when their contracts expire at the end of the month. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Demetri Mitchell and Kieran O’Hara are among those being released by United, who have taken the decision not to let go any player under the age of 19 due to the […]
