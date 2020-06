Panthers’ Barkov invests in his former Finnish club Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

MIAMI (AP) — Aleksander Barkov started his hockey life as a 4-year-old for the Tappara club in his hometown of Tampere, Finland. Two decades later, Barkov is investing in his roots. The Florida Panthers’ captain has become the third-largest investor in the Tappara club, a deal that was announced Thursday. The exact amount he paid […] 👓 View full article

