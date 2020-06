A Goat Will Do @mrjakehumphrey Wait! WTFing dung is going on?? Chelsea just beat City and we're listening to Dalglish over some cr… https://t.co/DjwyCNynba 13 seconds ago

Name πŸ”΄βšͺ️⚫️ πŸš€ Fk sake. Thought that would happen. City with nothing to play for roll over for a***Chelsea side 😀 @ManUtd #MUFC 24 seconds ago

Koiki Olalekan RT @JuniorEbong: Chelsea gave Leicester City the trophy in 15/16 season with the Draw to Tottenham and now we just gave Liverpool the troph… 32 seconds ago

Clement Tshoba Chelsea took the league away from Liverpool with the Steven Gerrard β€œslip”, Demba Ba goal !!! Chelsea has given L… https://t.co/6NMkNDlzE2 47 seconds ago

VBET News πŸ—£ Klopp on Pulisic "He's a talent, dynamic, good with both feet. Super exciting player, good signing." Today, Pu… https://t.co/W10frKr2lh 56 seconds ago

Vince Espinoza @josebangz3 Chelsea ended the season with the win over city why does that matter anymore πŸ˜‚ 2 minutes ago

Chelsea FC RSS Feeds SKYSPORTS Chelsea beat valiant City to crown Liverpool Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions after C… https://t.co/7Ew4zrSZfC 3 minutes ago