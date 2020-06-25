Global  

Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield as Reds clinch first title in 30 years after Chelsea’s victory over Man City

talkSPORT Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
It’s party time for Liverpool fans – and deservedly so. Following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Thursday night, Jurgen Klopp’s men were confirmed champions for the first time in 30 years, with supporters flocking in their droves outside Anfield to toast a job well done. Liverpool fans celebrating at Anfield pic.twitter.com/woQC05phnI — Martha […]
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City 06:04

 This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their nineteenth title following a 30-year drought. Man City needed a win on Thursday for any hope of...

