Related videos from verified sources Enrique: Liverpool must strengthen squad



Jose Enrique told The Football Show that Liverpool will need to strengthen their squad to ensure they are among the challengers for next season's Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:11 Published 13 hours ago Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 23 hours ago Covid-19 survivor sees team win Premier League match



93-year-old grandmother and Covid-19 survivor Mary Waller was filmed celebrating her football team's 3-0 win over Sheffield United in their first Premier League match since lockdown by her.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:03 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this