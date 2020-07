BaseballNews ⚾ Dodgers, Twins report some positive tests for COVID-19 - Yahoo Sports https://t.co/SsIY4e9nFS #baseball #baseballnews 4 days ago Sofia Rita Belmonte RT @BostonGlobe: Dodgers, Twins report some positive tests for COVID-19 https://t.co/wTdEsEPjrK 4 days ago BENSON, JEFF Dodgers, Twins Report Some Positive Tests For COVID-19 @Dodgers @Twins @MLB https://t.co/N3UM6sZhDq 5 days ago gail RT @WilliamdeVry1: No getting away from it eh? Ouch. So tough for everyone: Dodgers, Twins report some positive tests for COVID-19 https://… 5 days ago William deVry No getting away from it eh? Ouch. So tough for everyone: Dodgers, Twins report some positive tests for COVID-19… https://t.co/wyd43iWjzI 5 days ago Tribune-ReviewSports Some people in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins organizations have tested positive for covid-19, officia… https://t.co/xF2SMZk1ha 5 days ago TribLIVE.com “It’s very much a personal thing that if any want to share, it’s up to them,” Dodgers president of baseball operati… https://t.co/pe8LOdmt9Q 5 days ago Daily Herald Dodgers, Twins report some positive tests for COVID-19 https://t.co/vXWMzcEBDN 5 days ago