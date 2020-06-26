Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sergio Ramos's strike sends Real Madrid atop La Liga

Mid-Day Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Sergio Ramos' sensational free-kick helped Real Madrid move back above Barcelona to the top of La Liga as they defeated Real Mallorca 2-0 on Wednesday. Ramos brushed aside Gareth Bale to take the shot and justified his claim with a curling strike into the top corner after 19-year-old Vinicius Junior had put Madrid in front in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match [Video]

Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match

Real Madrid train as they prepare for their next La Liga match against Valencia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:05Published
Real return with convincing win over Eibar [Video]

Real return with convincing win over Eibar

Real Madrid cruise past Eibar 3-1 in first competitive match in three months

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:40Published
Real Madrid return to competition at Di Stefano stadium after COVID lockdown [Video]

Real Madrid return to competition at Di Stefano stadium after COVID lockdown

Real Madrid take on Eibar in their first match since returning following a three-month coronavirus hiatus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Sergio Ramos Takes School-Example Free-Kick In Real Madrid’s La Liga Win Over Mallorca (Video)

 Real Madrid have taken the top spot in La Liga table from arch-rivals Barcelona by beating Mallorca 2-0 on Wednesday, courtesy of a nice finish from Vinicius...
SoccerNews.com

Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca: Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos score

 Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos both score delightful goals as Real Madrid return to the top of La Liga by easing past Mallorca.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsBelfast TelegraphDNA

Vinicius, Ramos see off Mallorca as Real Madrid win again

Vinicius, Ramos see off Mallorca as Real Madrid win again MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid eased to a 2-0 home victory over Real Mallorca on Wednesday thanks to goals in each half from Vinicius Jr. and Sergio Ramos to...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

kurunzinews

Kurunzi Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos both scored delightful goals as Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga by easi… https://t.co/mMnlQwWto8 17 hours ago