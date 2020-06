Giants to let fans display cutout images in stands Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Giants on Thursday announced a Fan Cutout Program that will allow season-ticket holders to submit an image of themselves to be placed onto a cutout that will be displayed in the stands at Oracle Park. 👓 View full article

