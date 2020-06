Liverpool win English Premier League title after 30 years! Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Liverpool have won the Premier League 2019-20 season after a gap of 30 years. As Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Friday at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable 23-point lead over City with seven games left in the competition.



