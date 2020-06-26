Liverpool FC tipped to make summer signings in key position Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Danny Murphy is tipping Liverpool FC to bring in some attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window. The Reds have been the standout team in the Premier League this season and their fine form under Jurgen Klopp has been widely praised. With the season approaching its conclusion, attentions will now gradually start to turn towards […]



The post Liverpool FC tipped to make summer signings in key position appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Headlandfash RT @DExpress_Sport: Liverpool tipped to make summer signing #LFC https://t.co/lt48ZQzQAd https://t.co/M4dWoQWbho 3 days ago Anand Jayrajh Liverpool tipped to make summer signing because of two players https://t.co/o2VzUGqEty 3 days ago Express Sport Liverpool tipped to make summer signing #LFC https://t.co/lt48ZQzQAd https://t.co/M4dWoQWbho 3 days ago