Sky Sports pundit praises Arsenal star after 2-0 win over Southampton

The Sport Review Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Alan Smith believes that Rob Holding has what it takes to become a top defender in the Arsenal team in the coming seasons after he was named as the man of the match in the 2-0 win over Southampton on Thursday night. Holding started alongside Shkodran Mustafi at St Mary’s and the pair produced a […]

