Frank Lampard may have found the perfect centre-back partner for Antonio Rudiger Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 and Andreas Christensen's influential performance may have given Frank Lampard food for thought Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 and Andreas Christensen's influential performance may have given Frank Lampard food for thought 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Sommy Joel Have you ever found yourself in a position where someone's long awaited victory depends on you?? Then you will have… https://t.co/Mu8Btid2pa 8 hours ago GlimpseAid RT @FrankKhalidUK: Found this quite amusing. One of my friends just sent me this photo. When you google my name there is a bit where it say… 3 days ago Lynn Hamer Frank Lampard might have found a surprise solution to key role in Chelsea's top four push https://t.co/LvZBKa94wB via @NewsNowUK 3 days ago Frank Khalid Found this quite amusing. One of my friends just sent me this photo. When you google my name there is a bit where i… https://t.co/ZchGNkHRoi 4 days ago Alex P. Gaywood @MadMontana @mattletiss7 Found someone who likes cricket. You might have heard of him! https://t.co/l2voFXClt8 5 days ago Et'z n-prince Frank Lampard have found the perfect Jadon Sancho transfer alternative | Goal300 https://t.co/ve27SRa0ai 1 week ago