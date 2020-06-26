Gary Neville warns Man United about Dean Henderson decision
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Gary Neville has warned Manchester United that it would be a mistake to rush into making Dean Henderson the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford. The England international has earned plenty of plaudits over the past season thanks to his impressive performances for promoted side Sheffield United during his loan at Chris Wilder’s side. Only Liverpool […]
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes in Dean Henderson they have the future number one goalkeeper for club and country. Solskjaer expects Henderson’s Bramall Lane loan to be formally extended for the rest of the season before Tuesday’s deadline, with the keeper ineligible for...