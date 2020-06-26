Global  

Gary Neville warns Man United about Dean Henderson decision

Friday, 26 June 2020
Gary Neville has warned Manchester United that it would be a mistake to rush into making Dean Henderson the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford. The England international has earned plenty of plaudits over the past season thanks to his impressive performances for promoted side Sheffield United during his loan at Chris Wilder’s side. Only Liverpool […]

