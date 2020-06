Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea



Pep Guardiola gives a post-match press conference following Man City's loss against Chelsea. The game's result meant Liverpool finally sealed their first top-flight crown since 1990. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 2 hours ago

Humble Guardiola hails Liverpool, vows to learn from mistakes



Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Frank Lampard congratulate Liverpool and manager Juergen Klopp on winning their first league title in 30 years Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:47 Published 4 hours ago