Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City



This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:04 Published 11 hours ago

Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool players for ‘writing their own history’



Jurgen Klopp hails his Liverpool players for “writing their own history” after they won the Premier League title. Klopp also reserves praise for the fans too, saying he doesn't "underestimate" how.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 19 hours ago