Related videos from verified sources Liverpool’s title-winning season in pictures



Liverpool have secured a first top-flight title in 30 years as Manchester City’s reign came to an end with defeat at Chelsea. Here are some of the Reds' unforgettable moments this season in pictures. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 7 hours ago Klopp: I'm completely overwhelmed



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has to end the interview early after admitting he's completely overwhelmed by winning the Premier League title. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:36 Published 10 hours ago Klopp: It's pure joy to coach this team



Jurgen Klopp says it's 'pure joy' to coach his Liverpool side after they claimed the Premier League title. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:23 Published 10 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Dalglish pays emotional tribute to Klopp as Liverpool title wait ends Sir Kenny Dalglish higlighted the genius of Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's long wait to be champions of England finally ended. The post Dalglish pays...

Team Talk 10 hours ago



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in tears as he dedicates title to Kenny Dalglish The jubilant Liverpool boss couldn't contain his emotions as he dedicated his side's title triumph to Reds legends Kenny Dalglish and Steve Gerrard as well as...

Daily Star 10 hours ago





Tweets about this