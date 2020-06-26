Global  

Liverpool reaction: Legends Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Fernando Torres and more pay tribute to Jurgen Klopp’s ‘magnificent’ side after finally being crowned Premier League champions

talkSPORT Friday, 26 June 2020
Liverpool legends from through the years paid their tributes to Jurgen Klopp’s side, after they were finally crowned Premier League champions for the first time on Thursday night. The Reds were handed the crown without kicking a ball, as Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea left them 23 points behind the leaders with seven games left […]
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised the way his side continued to press and attack even when the game was won after his side edged closer toward the Premier League title after a 4-0 against Crystal Palace.

