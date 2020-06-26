Scott Bessant: Former rugby league star dies, aged 37, three years after suffering brain damage in horror incident
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Scott Bessant, the former rugby league player, has died in hospital nearly three years after suffering brain damage. The 37-year-old, who won six caps for Wales Dragonhearts, has passed away following complications from pneumonia after initial fears he had contracted coronavirus. RIP SCOTT BESSANT We're sad to announce that the former @NewportTitansRL @TorfaenTigersRL and @WRLDragonhearts […]
