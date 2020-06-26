Andy Robertson EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool star thanks ‘father figure’ Jurgen Klopp, hails Jordan Henderson and reveals he wants to end his career at Anfield
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Andy Robertson has revealed he wants to end his career at Liverpool, telling talkSPORT: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’. The left-back braved a hangover as he joined us live on air on Friday morning, after the Reds were finally crowned Premier League champions late on Thursday. Celebrations at the team hotel went on […]
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Egypt international was an unused substitute for Sunday’s goalless Merseyside derby draw, having missed the team’s warm-up game the previous week. Left-back Andy Robertson is...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold,..
