Andy Robertson EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool star thanks ‘father figure’ Jurgen Klopp, hails Jordan Henderson and reveals he wants to end his career at Anfield



Related videos from verified sources Liverpool’s title-winning season in pictures



Liverpool have secured a first top-flight title in 30 years as Manchester City’s reign came to an end with defeat at Chelsea. Here are some of the Reds' unforgettable moments this season in pictures. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 10 hours ago Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 1 day ago Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace



Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield. Here are all the key statistics behind the game ahead. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this