Andy Robertson EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool star thanks ‘father figure’ Jurgen Klopp, hails Jordan Henderson and reveals he wants to end his career at Anfield

talkSPORT Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Andy Robertson has revealed he wants to end his career at Liverpool, telling talkSPORT: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’. The left-back braved a hangover as he joined us live on air on Friday morning, after the Reds were finally crowned Premier League champions late on Thursday. Celebrations at the team hotel went on […]
