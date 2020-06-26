Global  

Tottenham offer new contract to Mauricio Pochettino’s son, Maurizio, who has stayed with Spurs despite his father being sacked earlier this season

talkSPORT Friday, 26 June 2020
Tottenham have offered Mauricio Pochettino’s son, Maurizio, a new contract. The 19-year-old midfielder joined the club in 2017 when Pochettino Sr was the north London club’s manager. Maurizio is yet to feature for Tottenham’s first-team and has not always been a regular for the Under-23s either. However, he has the option to stay on at […]
Related news from verified sources

Maurizio Pochettino signs new Tottenham contract with father Mauricio posing for photo wearing club t-shirt

 Mauricio Pochettino’s son Maurizio has revealed he has signed a new contract with Tottenham. The 19-year-old winger posted a picture on Instagram of him with a...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Daily Star

