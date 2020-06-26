Steve Bruce admits to ongoing concern over Matty Longstaff's Newcastle contract



Related videos from verified sources Bruce: Newcastle not safe yet



Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says his side aren't safe from Premier League relegation yet despite having moved 12 points clear of the bottom three with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:01 Published 4 days ago 'Longstaff will get money if he's good enough'



Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says money 'will find' Matty Longstaff if the midfielder, who has yet to accept the club's latest contract offer, proves he's good enough. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago Bruce: Healthy Carroll in contract talks



Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the club have begun talks over a new contract with striker Andy Carroll, who is 'fit and healthy' according to the Magpies boss. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources New Newcastle deals for Carroll & Manquillo? “We’ve talked about a long-term contract with the three of them – that’s a contract for next season, not just to get through these last few games,”...

SoccerNews.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this