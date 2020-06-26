Global  

Steve Bruce admits to ongoing concern over Matty Longstaff's Newcastle contract

Daily Star Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Steve Bruce admits to ongoing concern over Matty Longstaff's Newcastle contractNewcastle want Matty Longstaff to commit his long-term future to the club but Steve Bruce knows the Magpies may lose the midfielder this summer as contract struggles continue
News video: FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City

FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City 01:14

 A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup shock. The odds may be heavily stacked against the Magpies as they head into their quarter-final clash...

Bruce: Newcastle not safe yet [Video]

Bruce: Newcastle not safe yet

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says his side aren't safe from Premier League relegation yet despite having moved 12 points clear of the bottom three with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
'Longstaff will get money if he's good enough' [Video]

'Longstaff will get money if he's good enough'

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says money 'will find' Matty Longstaff if the midfielder, who has yet to accept the club's latest contract offer, proves he's good enough.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:24Published
Bruce: Healthy Carroll in contract talks [Video]

Bruce: Healthy Carroll in contract talks

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the club have begun talks over a new contract with striker Andy Carroll, who is 'fit and healthy' according to the Magpies boss.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published

New Newcastle deals for Carroll & Manquillo?

 “We’ve talked about a long-term contract with the three of them – that’s a contract for next season, not just to get through these last few games,”...
SoccerNews.com


