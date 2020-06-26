IMPACT Wrestling terminate Tessa Blanchard’s contract amid WWE and AEW links
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Tessa Blanchard has had her contract terminated by IMPACT Wrestling. Subsequently, the 24-year-old, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully, has been stripped of her IMPACT Wrestling world title. A brief statement from the wrestling promotion read: “IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard and stripped […]
