Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard told Manchester United still hold the advantage in the race for the Champions League, according to ESPN FC. The West London side took a huge leap in their quest to qualify for next season’s Champions League as they beat last year’s Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. It […]
