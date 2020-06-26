Global  

Arsenal blow as starlet striker Gabriel Martinelli ruled out for rest of the season with knee injury

talkSPORT Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Arsenal have suffered a huge injury blow with Gabriel Martinelli ruled out for the remainder of the season. The 19-year-old underwent surgery on his left knee after picking up an injury in a training session last Sunday. In an update on current team news, Arsenal’s official club website wrote about Martinelli: “Left knee. Sustained injury […]
 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says forward Gabriel Martinelli has picked up a serious knee injury.

