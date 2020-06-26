Global  

Andy Robertson explains how he and Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold get the best out of each other

talkSPORT Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Forget Rice and Mount or Aubameyang and Lacazette – Trent and Robbo is the best football bromance out there. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are extremely important players in Liverpool’s set-up with their incessant bombing forward providing an abundance of opportunities to score. Alexander-Arnold has previously spoken of how he and Robertson are seeking to […]
