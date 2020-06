Brewers Draft Hayden Cantrelle in 5th Round of MLB Draft



MSU's Foscue and Westburg taken in 1st round of 2020 MLB Draft



MSU was one of three schools to have two players picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. 2nd baseman Justin Foscue went to the Rangers and shortstop Jordan Westburg went to the Orioles.