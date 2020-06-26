Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming fights and results as sport returns following coronavirus pandemic
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. June 27, TV Azteca Studios, Mexico City, Mexico – Fernando Beltran’s Zanfer 🇬🇧📺 None Confirmed // 🇺🇸📺 ESPN Miguel Berchelt vs Eleazar Valenzuela (Lightweight) June 30, MGM Grand Ballroom, […]
Joan DeYoung has been fighting back against her Parkinson's disease by taking boxing classes at Rock Steady Boxing in Thousand Oaks, CA. Thankfully, the positive effects of her class have allowed her..